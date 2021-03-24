State Rep. Stan Saylor says he'll try to block state funding for schools that don't fully open

State Rep. Stan Saylor is threatening to try to cut state funding to schools that do not completely open to in-person education by next fiscal year.

The Windsor Township Republican, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, issued the threat in a statement Wednesday as schools in York County continue to close due to COVID-19 cases. Many of the schools have adopted hybrid learning, meaning they utilize both in-person and virtual instruction.

"We appropriate over $16.6 billion from the state’s General Fund to support PreK-12 and higher education," Saylor said in the statement. "If school districts, technical schools, community colleges or universities do not open their doors to full-time, in-person instruction, working with my colleagues, I will push to ensure the School Code prohibits them from accessing these dollars.”

Opening schools to full-time, in-person instruction has been at the forefront of Republicans' complaints about the Wolf administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf on March 3 announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for PreK-12 teachers and other school staff to get children back into schools as soon as possible.

But the administration also recommended that full in-person learning should only continue in "'low-level" counties, while hybrid learning is recommended in moderate counties.

In addition, hybrid learning is recommended for elementary grades and full, remote learning is recommended for middle and high schools in substantial counties.

Only five counties were deemed to have a low level of COVID-19 transmission as of last week, according to the state Education Department.

Thirty-seven counties were classified as moderate, and 25, including York, were deemed as substantial.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that schools maintain a distance of at least 3 feet for in-person instruction, which Saylor cited in his demands.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said he was "very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like three feet are okay under certain circumstances," but he didn't issue any guidance himself, according to Forbes.

Any additional guidance would come after the St. Patrick's Day holiday. Holidays have historically prompted surges in COVID-19 cases.

It would also come as health experts fear that available vaccines may not be as effective as emerging COVID-19 variants.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.