$10 million project means big changes at three York County libraries

A new chapter is turning for three York County libraries — with $10 million going into expansive renovations and upgraded technology for teenagers.

Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township, Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion and Martin Library in York City are undergoing major changes, including building renovations and new technology, according to York County Libraries President Robert Lambert.

"York countians love their libraries, they're heavily used," Lambert said. "At the end of the day, libraries provide a space for everybody."

The $10 million construction project divvied out between the three libraries was funded through public and private donations, grants and fundraising campaigns and will fund all construction work and tech upgrades.

The largest portion of the funding — at $6 million — will go to renovate Kreutz Creek Library, which is moving into an entirely new space.

For decades, the Kreutz Creek Library has operated out of a double-wide FEMA trailer.

With a donation of the former municipal building on behalf of Hellam Township, the library will be moving into the space, located at 44 Walnut Springs Road, which will undergo a complete remodeling, Lambert said.

The Kreutz Creek Library will continue operating out of the trailer until work at the new building is complete.

"I'm just excited about the next chapter," Lambert said of the Kreutz Creek Library renovations.

In addition to interior modifications, a significant portion of funding will go to expand teen programs at all three libraries.

At Martin Library, for example, the teenage room is moving from the basement to the second floor, with added space. New technologies including STEM programs and music and video production equipment will be installed, Lambert said.

"Teens need more opportunities and space to learn and engage," he added. "You give teens things to do, and they stay engaged and out of trouble."

At Martin Library, there is a very large population of teenagers who enjoy its services after school and over the summer. With these new services, Lambert said he hopes more will utilize what the library has to offer.

Construction at all three libraries has started or will begin soon. Kreutz Creek Library started construction earlier this month, and work at Martin Library will begin in April.

Kaltreider-Benfer Library will begin renovations in June. It is also getting upgrades in tech for teenagers, as well as a new children's library.

Lambert did not have a timeline of completion for Kaltreider-Benfer Library.

"I'm excited about all of the library renovations," Lambert said. "We provide that space for people to come, socialize and learn."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.