Sen. Regan suffers 'significant' injuries in Sunday morning motorcycle crash

State Sen. Mike Regan has been hospitalized after suffering "significant" injures in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning, his chief of staff has confirmed.

The Dillsburg Republican is being treated at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, said chief of staff Bruce McLanahan. It was not clear as of 10:30 a.m. Monday in what municipality the accident occurred.

"Sen. Regan sustained some significant orthopedic injuries to his lower extremities," McLanahan said.

He declined to comment further at this time because of the family's requests for privacy, he said.

Regan, 59, represents the state's 31st Senate District. The district includes parts of Cumberland and northern York counties.

-- This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.