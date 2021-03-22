911: Substance found in air Sunday evening in Springettsbury Twp.

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Firefighters respond to a neighborhood that was evacuated due to a gas leak Monday, March 9, 2020. All residents of the first block of Kevin Drive in Jackson Township were evacuated from their homes Monday because of a gas leak, according to York County 911. Bill Kalina photo

Emergency crews were called to Springettsbury Township for reports of a substance in the air Sunday evening, according to York County 911.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the hazmat incident that was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Keesey Street, 911 said.

Crews cleared the scene at 9:27 p.m. 

The 911 dispatcher did not have information regarding what kind of substance was involved.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.