911: Substance found in air Sunday evening in Springettsbury Twp.

Emergency crews were called to Springettsbury Township for reports of a substance in the air Sunday evening, according to York County 911.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the hazmat incident that was first reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Keesey Street, 911 said.

Crews cleared the scene at 9:27 p.m.

The 911 dispatcher did not have information regarding what kind of substance was involved.

