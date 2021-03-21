York County police to focus on speeding, aggressive driving during initiative

York County police will be joining state and regional agencies for a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative.

The enforcement wave will run through April 25, specifically focusing on speeding, distracted driving and work zone awareness, according to a news release.

Any aggressive driver stopped by police will receive a ticket, the release states.

The purpose of the initiative is to reduce the number of driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths, according to the release.

Last year, participating agencies wrote 43,349 citations — including 22,353 for speeding, 1,003 for occupant protection violations, 3,077 for red light violations and 126 impaired driving arrests, according to the release.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.