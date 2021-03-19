York City company looking to demolish historical building

A York City company is looking to demolish a building that is designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

But Royal Square Development & Construction will first need to commission a structural engineering report of the property at 484-486 W Philadelphia St. to determine whether the building is salvageable, according to the Historical Architectural Review Board.

The building is marked with a red "X," which signifies that the York City Fire Department will not enter the premises if there is a fire, the board's March 11 meeting notes state.

“We weren’t given any reports to the actual condition of the property and whether it’s salvageable," said Mark Shermeyer, a member of HARB.

Royal Square Development & Construction did not respond to phone call and email inquiries for comment about its plans for the property.

But, according to HARB meeting minutes, the company purchased the “old Philly Café” building from the city's Redevelopment Authority approximately 2 years ago.

The company intends to demolish the property "in favor of a vacant, grassy area," according to meeting minutes.

The property in question has been noted to have foundational issues.

"The Board recalled noting foundation issues in HARB applications in years prior but does not want to set a precedent for demolishing a stable property, especially when this one is a prominent historic property," according to meeting minutes.

