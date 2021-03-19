One additional death linked to COVID-19 reported in York County

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 in York County reported on Friday, bringing the death toll to 743 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 37,680, an increase of 136 cases over the day prior. There have been 135,774 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,036,426 patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 3,455 additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 980,302. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 35 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,741.

As of Friday, there were 29.6 million COVID-19 cases and about 539,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 122 million cases and nearly 2.7 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.