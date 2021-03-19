Memorial honoring fallen firefighters coming this spring to York City

A memorial to honor two firefighters who died serving York City Fire Department will be installed this spring.

The Ivan & Zach Memorial Gardens, located near the Broad Street Greenway by East Philadelphia Street, will honor Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony who died three years ago.

"I was excited. It's going to be something that people can visit and pay respect," said York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff. "It's very heartfelt to me that the community stands behind us and continues to mourn the loss of Ivan and Zach."

In 2018, Flanscha and Anthony were killed when a building partially collapsed while firefighters were inside suppressing a fire.

York XL, a community-based organization approached Deardorff and his staff last summer about an idea to honor Flanscha and Anthony with a garden.

Since, the two organizations have worked in tandem to prepare the memorial for an opening in June.

Those interested can purchase a customizable brick that will be installed in the garden. Bricks can be purchased by visiting York XL's website at https://www.yorkxl.com/.

Bricks can be purchased at 4 inches by 8 inches and up to three lines of 20 characters each for $100. Alternatively, an 8 inch by 8 inch brick for up to six lines of 20 characters each can be purchased for $175.

All funding will go back into supporting the memorial garden, Deardorff said.

While an official dedication ceremony is slated for June, a two hour celebration and remembrance program to kick off the announcement of the memorial and sale of bricks is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 22.

Throughout the duration of this process, Deardorff said Flanscha and Anthony's families have been involved in the design and are elated at this memorial to honor their children.

"(The families) were ecstatic when I talked to them about it," Deardorff said. "It was very comforting for us to see their reaction and just their excitement about it."

