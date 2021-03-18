151 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

There were 151 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Thursday, bringing the total to 37,544 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The department listed the county's death total as 742. That's a one-death decline from the county's total reported Wednesday.

Health Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment to explain why a death was removed.

Statewide, the case total hit 976,847, an increase of 3,126 cases over the day prior. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 17 additional deaths. The death tollnow stands at 24,706.

There have been 4,027,348 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 135,530 of whom reside in York County.

As of Thursday, there were 29.6 million COVID-19 cases and about 538,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 121 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

