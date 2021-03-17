York County reports 135 new COVID-19 cases

There were 135 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County Wednesday, bringing the case total to 37,393 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 743. There have been 135,186 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.4% of the total 4,018,759 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 973,721, an increase of 3,004 cases over the day prior. About 92% of patients have recovered.

Statewide death data was not available as of 1:10 p.m.

As of Wednesday, there were 29.5 million COVID-19 cases and about 537,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 120 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

