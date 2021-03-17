Pa. plans to move into next vaccination phase early next month

Pennsylvania is positioned to enter the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan within weeks, a state Health Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

The news comes as Gov. Tom Wolf's administration touts progress in its vaccine rollout, which Wolf as recently as last week admitted was lacking in both speed and reach, especially within under-served communities.

"We anticipate moving to Phase 1B in early April, followed by 1C," said spokesperson Barry Ciccocioppo. "Exact timing of the transition between phases is contingent on the supply of vaccine from the federal government."

Moving into Phase 1B would significantly broaden the list of those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The group would include public transit workers, grocery workers, postal workers and those deemed as "essential support for houses of worship" such as clergy, according to the department's website.

Currently, vaccines are largely limited to health care workers, long-term care facility residents, those ages 65 and older, teachers, and those ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

“The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Wolf said in a Wednesday statement. “We have made tremendous progress, but we know we have more work to do."

As of Wednesday, vaccine providers had administered 3,840,896 total vaccine doses to state residents, according to the state Health Department. More than 1.3 million individuals are fully vaccinated.

In York County, 42,056 people had been fully vaccinated and 33,578 had been partially vaccinated.

Wolf's administration has come under fire for what many have seen as a slow rollout that has also failed to reach the state's Black and brown residents.

The latter critique has been met with additional backlash due to the fact the state's racial data is significantly lacking. The race of nearly 370,000 individuals who have received doses in the state is listed as "unknown" on the Health Department website.

Local health officials also have had trouble acquiring vaccines, although access has improved, they've said.

York City officials, for example, in early February contacted the state Health Department to request 100 vaccine doses meant for city employees.

The doses in question were to be used for what York City Health Bureau Director Barbara Kovacs called a "closed pod," meaning that they would solely be used for city employees that qualified under the state's Phase 1A guidelines.

But those vaccines were never received, and the bureau hasn't requested any since, Kovacs said.

Local health centers in the past week, though, have acknowledged the progress in acquiring vaccines. As a result, they have implemented multiple initiatives to ramp up their ability to administer doses.

Family First Health on Friday kicked off a weekly vaccination campaign that entails opening the entire York City health center to city residents each Friday.

The move is expected to bring doses to 300 additional patients per week, said CEO Jenny Englerth.

In addition, a collaboration among the health center, York County, York City Health Bureau and WellSpan that will allow for another 350 weekly doses is set to launch next week.

UPMC is also partnering with the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center to host a vaccination event this Friday.

There will be 375 Moderna doses available, and the organizations plan to host additional events in the future, said Lou Rivera, founder of the resource center.

As of Wednesday, there were 37,393 COVID-19 cases and 743 deaths linked to the disease in York County.

Statewide, there were 973,721 cases and 24,689 deaths.

