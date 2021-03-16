Realtors expect York County housing market to head toward strong spring

With how strong housing sales appeared in the first two months of 2021, Realtors are confident York County's market is headed for a robust spring.

Through the end of February, 855 homes were sold during the first two months of 2021, a 15% increase over the same period last year during which 746 homes were sold, according to statistics provided by the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

Despite February's monthly housing sales decreasing by 1% relative to 2020, RAYAC President Tina Llorente said the small decrease isn't enough to alarm Realtors.

"We're looking at really strong spring sales," Llorente said, adding that warmer weather and less snow is a huge factor in stimulating spring house sales.

Additionally, wide circulation of the COVID-19 is prompting both sellers and buyers to get involved in the housing market, she added.

"As vaccines are becoming available, sellers are more willing to let people go into their homes and buyers are more willing to go into homes," Llorente said.

Agents are required to wear masks, gloves and wipe down high-touch surfaces when touring homes.

With the spring market, Llorente said she, too, is hopeful inventory will increase, which has been an ongoing issue in York County for years.

"We're seeing people staying longer in their homes and aren't willing to make a move," Llorente said. "Historically, over the last couple of years, we've seen less construction of houses too."

Overall, quality of life is another big reason for more housing sales in York County.

Currently, Llorente is working with two couples from Philadelphia looking to move to York County.

"They have young, small children and they're stuck in a tiny little apartment," Llorente said. "Now that they've got children, it's time to buy a house and they simply can't afford the Philly market."

Several school districts, including Eastern York and South Western, saw significant increases in the number of houses sold in February.

Approximately 20 houses were sold in the Eastern York School District, a 67% increase compared with the previous February, when 12 houses were sold.

South Western saw a 61% increase in home sales relative to the same time last year.

South Eastern and Spring Grove districts experienced a decline in home sales, reporting decreases of 30% and 25% respectively.

Housing sales are broken down by school district in RAYAC's report.

