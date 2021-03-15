York County has 137 new COVID-19 cases over two-day period

There were 137 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Monday, bringing the total to 37,166 cases since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those cases, 86 were reported on Sunday and 51 were reported on Monday. There were no additional deaths linked to COVID-19 over the two-day period, leaving the death toll at 742.

Statewide, there were 3,302 additional cases, bringing the total to 961,456. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 14 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,587.

There have been 4,001,528 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 134,597 of whom reside in York County.

As of Monday, there were 29.4 million COVID-19 cases and about 535,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 120 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.