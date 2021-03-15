Fire at York City laundromat causes $750,000 in damage

Staff report

A fire at a laundromat in York City caused $750,000 in damage Sunday night, fire officials said.

The fire at Suzanne's Wash-house, 820 Roosevelt Ave., caused significant damage to the building and was confined to that property, the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services posted on its Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to York County 911.

