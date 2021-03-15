Crews spend night battling forest fire at Camp Tuckahoe

Several crews battled a forest fire that originated at Camp Tuckahoe, burning more than 144 acres of woods for 12 hours, according to a Michaux State Forest official.

The blaze began at 3:30 p.m. Sunday near South Mountain Road in Franklin Township and was contained by early Monday morning, according to York County 911.

Forest units were still on scene as of noon Monday, said District Forester Roy Brubaker.

"There's a pretty good crew out there working to knock down the heavy fuel loads that could potentially spark," Brubaker said. "We have a really good team to reduce the risk of it escaping."

Camp Tuckahoe, located at 1 Baden Powell Lane on the border of York and Cumberland counties, is a yearround camp facility for Boy Scouts of America.

Several fires across York County kept firefighters busy following an advisory from the National Weather Service warning of a heightened risk Sunday for fires due to warm temperatures and low humidity.

Brubaker's team of a dozen from Michaux State Forest in Adams County kept busy working a few smaller fires in the area while managing the blaze near Camp Tuckahoe.

Though the fire began at the campgrounds, no cabins or other buildings were damaged, Brubaker said.

There were no reported injuries, Brubaker said.

Crews over the next few days will continue monitoring the area due to ongoing increased fire danger.

"There's a chance it could escape today," Brubaker said. "It's at this point contained and hopefully will stay contained."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.