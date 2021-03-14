'Healthy and ready to grow': Eaglet hatches at popular Hanover-area nest

A newly hatched bald eaglet arrived into the world early Saturday morning — the first of two expected this year for a pair of experienced bald eagle parents near Codorus State Park.

Live from the eagle cam, viewers have watched with anticipation for the second egg to hatch and another eaglet to greet its days-old sibling, named "H313," for its birth location and date.

"This chick seems to be very healthy and vigorous," said Hanover-area birding expert Karen Lippy. "It's very aggressive about feeding — and sometimes they're not — but it certainly seems healthy and ready to grow."

The second egg, parented by bald eagles Liberty and Freedom, is showing a few cracks in the shell and is expected to hatch by Monday, Lippy said.

The nest camera has been followed closely since it was installed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2015. It is now sponsored by HDOnTap.

Liberty, a 21-year-old eagle, has nested in Hanover since 2003. She has been the mother to 21 chicks and has had three different mates. The most recent mate, Freedom, has fathered seven eaglets.

"They are experienced parents and know what to do when raising a chick," Lippy said.

This isn't the first eaglet to hatch in York County this year. Earlier in January, a nest in Spring Grove produced multiple eaglets.

Additionally, eggs in a nest in Codorus State Park hatched this month, though the number of babies will be unknown until they get bigger, Lippy said.

Through the eagle cam at Liberty and Freedom's nest in Hanover, many people from across the world have observed the pair raising chicks throughout the years.

The camera has been a valuable educational tool, Lippy said.

"It was a pretty big miracle when they put the camera in the nest," she added.

Through conservation efforts, bald eagle populations have made a comeback — with both positive and negative consequences.

While populations have steadily increased throughout the years, less available territory has created conflicts between rivaling bald eagles.

"It's wonderful to see so many out here, but territories are limited," Lippy said, adding that pollution or noise can disturb where bald eagles call home.

She said she hopes the eagle camera that it will bring more awareness to the bald eagle population and conservation groups dedicated to protecting them.

"People have always been excited to see eagles," Lippy said. "The fact that it's our national symbol touches people."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.