Three more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 741 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 36,923, an increase of 142 cases over the day prior. There have been 133,825 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,980,898 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 3,074 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 961,456. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 40 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,530.

As of Friday, there were 29.2 million COVID-19 cases and 530,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 118.7 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.