York County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There were 53 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 36,669 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department.

There were no additional deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 737. There have been 133,263 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,963,707 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 955,730, an increase of 2,594 cases over the day prior. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 43 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,439.

As of Wednesday, there were 29.1 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 528,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 117.7 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.

The York Dispatch calculates the daily tally of COVID-19 deaths and cases by tracking the changes in the interactive data dashboard on the state Department of Health’s website, which is updated in real time as cases and deaths are confirmed, said Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton.

But The York Dispatch’s line graphs, which show the progression of cases and deaths over time, are made with data from Pennsylvania’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. The PA-NEDSS is updated when cases and deaths are officially reported to the state Department of Health, not necessarily when the cases and deaths are first confirmed, Barton said.

For this reason, the daily numbers in the line graphs don’t always match the daily numbers in the story, but the total numbers are the same.

