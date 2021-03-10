York City Fire Chief Chad Deardoff to retire

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff is set to retire after 26 years with the department and be replaced by an acting chief later this month, the city announced Wednesday.

Deputy Chief William Sleeger will be named acting chief on March 26, according the news release.

Deardorff first began his career with the department in 1995. He worked with the department ever since, having been appointed as chief in 2019.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents and visitors of the City of York," Deardorff said. "I have had the distinct pleasure of working with some of the best Firefighters this profession has ever seen.

Mayor Michael Helfrich in a statement said that Deardorff is leaving the department to take on a role where he can spend more time with his family.

“On behalf of the entire City of York I want to thank Chief Deardorff for his decades of service in our community.” Helfrich said. “Chief Deardorff pulled the team together and supported our firefighters during some of the most difficult emotional times that our fire department has ever seen.

-- This is developing news. Check back for updates.

