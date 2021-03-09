Springetts mini-casino expected to open by late 2021

Penn National's mini-casino in Springettsbury Township is expected to open by late 2021, officials said.

Construction on the project, which halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather, should fully resume once temperatures consistently exceed 40 degrees, said Jeff Morris, a spokesperson for Penn National.

"The exterior build is in progress, with a lot of it having been paused due to cold weather," Morris said via email. "We expect to open late in 2021."

In addition, interior construction has also started up at the York Galleria mall, located at 2899 Whiteford Road, he said.

The $120 million project, which was originally estimated to be completed in 12 months, was unanimously approved for a gambling license by the state Gaming Control Board in 2019.

Hollywood Casino at the York Galleria was the third Category 4 license approved by the state after a 2017 expansion in Pennsylvania gambling laws allowing for up to 10 permits for such "satellite" casinos.

More:State board OKs Hollywood Casino gambling license in Springetts

More:Construction underway again at mini-casino at York Galleria

Penn National selected the York Galleria as the site of its first mini-casino in September 2018. The company bid the highest — $50 million — to place a casino in York County.

In August 2019, the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a conditional use application for construction of the casino.

Don Bishop, a Springettsbury Township supervisor and liaison to the community development department, said he is not aware of any changes to Penn National's schedule that would delay its opening.

"It appears that work is progressing nicely," Bishop said via email. ""My understanding is that Penn Nation remains committed to getting the facility finished and open as quickly as is reasonably possible."

Following the township's decision to allow for the construction of a casino, mixed opinions from residents were heard loud and clear at a public hearing in July 2018.

Some residents at the hearing remained skeptical about whether a mini-casino will "fit in with the community."

"As far as I'm concerned, Penn National remains a valuable addition to the Springettsbury business community," Bishop added.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.