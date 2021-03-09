PennDOT eyes West Manheim Twp. bridge replacement in 2025

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects to close a bridge in West Manheim Township for two months in 2025, the department announced in a Tuesday news release.

Officials said the replacement of the 80-year-old bridge on Black Rock Road, which spans West Branch Codorus Creek, is necessary to fix its structural deficiencies. The total project cost is expected to be $900,000, according to the news release.

The project is slated to begin in the summer of 2025 and entails replacing the I-beam bridge with a precast concrete box culvert. PennDOT will also replace the pavement and install guide rails.

More:Grand jury report: Palmer had five contacts with police prior to prison

More:Central York Middle School closed for one week due to COVID-19

Upon the project's expected completion in the fall of that year, the bridge's width will span 28 feet.

PennDOT has proposed a detour route from Grandview Road to Blooming Grove Road, continuing on Blue Hill Road to Hobart Road.

The project is in the design stage, and public input will be used by PennDOT to review possible negative impacts on the surrounding environment.

The public may view the design plans and submit public comments here until April 9.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.