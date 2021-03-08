York County has 111 new COVID-19 cases

There were 111 additional cases of COVID-19 reported over a two-day period in York County as of Monday, bringing the case total to 36,466 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

Of those cases, 58 were reported Sunday and 53 were reported Monday. There have been 132,614 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in York County, about 3.4% of the total 3,948,020 negative patients in the state.

There were no additional deaths linked to COVID-19, leaving the death toll to 734.

Statewide, there were 3,176 additional cases over the two-day period, bringing the total to 950,161. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 39 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,356.

As of Monday, there were about 29 million COVID-19 cases and more than 525,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 117 million cases and more than 2.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.