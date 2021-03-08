York County authors find voice through storytelling, imagination

Casie Fowler started writing her novel, "Five One and a Half," on a whim one evening.

Like many new authors, the Glen Rock resident's passion for storytelling pushed her to new boundaries beyond just a hobby.

"It was an unexpected hobby that became my passion and career," Fowler said.

Fowler is among a small group of new York County authors self-publishing their own books. West York native Darrell Berkheimer also took the leap to publishing 11 years ago.

Fowler and Berkheimer both initially started writing as a hobby — which took off unexpectedly.

Fowler's young adult fiction series telling the coming-of-age story of a young girl with superpowers launched in September. The second instillation will debut April 9.

After expanding her hobby into something more concrete, Fowler said it was important for her to take time doing research into different publishing avenues.

And though receiving several offers from publishing companies, Fowler turned them down to instead self-publish. Her books are now available in three York County libraries, several book and coffee shops and at Stevenson University in Maryland.

The first book in her series has sold more than 1,000 copies since its release.

Her primary job — as the owner of BarkCode Consulting and Project Management — provided Fowler with free resources of graphic design and editing that would otherwise cost her at a publishing firm.

"Why pay a publisher when I can do all of these things myself?" Fowler said.

Though Fowler's book release initially had a great reception, she said she didn't just write the book in order to make sales.

She has an upcoming online event with the national Girl Scouts of America in April where she will be talking with troops about her novel and how to get started as an author.

Fowler will also be hosting a contest with the Girl Scouts in which girls from the troops will write and submit a short story about a new character. The winner of the contest will have their character featured in the next book in Fowler's series.

Part of the hobby that is also rewarding for an author is the simple joy in writing, Fowler said.

This sentiment couldn't be more true for Berkheimer, who has eight self-published memoirs, essays and instructional books.

Berkheimer worked in the news industry for two decades before trucking coast-to-coast for 13 years.

Several of his novels, including "More Stories from The Golden Throne" and "Camping, Travel & RV Choices … with a lifetime of tales, trips and tips" detail some of Berkheimer's expeditions and tales across the country.

"I wanted to have a legacy, I wanted to leave something behind," Berkheimer said. "I never went into it with the idea that I was going to sell a lot of books or make a lot of money — I wanted to do it as a legacy to leave behind what I have written."

His first book, a compilation of essays and columns from his time in the newsroom, is his favorite work he has published for the variety of topics and content it covers.

More personal books, such as a biography for his brother titled "The Loves and Legacies of Ron Berkheimer," he provided to friends and family.

Berkheimer, who now resides in Butte, Montana, said while his stories are available on Amazon, he enjoys giving out copies to those who will pass along his stories — like his grandchildren.

That doesn't mean his works haven't been noticed by others too. One individual purchased 20 copies of his book "People Skills: What Employers Want Most" for an instructional course.

Both Fowler and Berkheimer agree that anybody can start writing — and it only requires a bit of time and dedication.

"Dream big, but be willing to take criticism too," Fowler said.

