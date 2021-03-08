Search for missing woman last seen near Heritage Rail Trail continues for third day

An extensive search with helicopters, dogs and horses continued Monday after a woman was reported missing Saturday near the York County Heritage Rail Trail.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh, 29, was last seen near the trail parking area on Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

"(Ebaugh's) disappearance does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature at this time," Kevin Kochka, a state police spokesperson, said via email.

"An extensive nighttime search was conducted on Saturday night with negative results," he said. "The search continued Sunday morning and lasted throughout the day."

Again on Monday, state police were joined by South Central Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of PA and Seven Valley Fire Department to search the area near the Heritage Rail Trail.

South Central Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of PA and Seven Valley Fire Department all did not return calls Monday.

Ebaugh is white, 5-foot-4, with a thin build and light brown, shoulder-length hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and dark pants with a white stripe on the side.

