Three more in York County die due to COVID-19

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death toll to 731 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 36,256, an increase of 120 cases over the day prior. There have been 131,703 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,926,038 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,757 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 944,196. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 43 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,262.

As of Friday, there were 28.8 million COVID-19 cases and 520,500 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 115.7 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.

