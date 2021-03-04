York County reports one new death linked to COVID-19

There was one additional death linked to COVID-19 in York County reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 728 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 36,136, an increase of 103 cases over the day prior. There have been 131,343 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,915,271 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 3,028 additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 941,439. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 50 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,219.

As of Thursday, there were 28.7 million COVID-19 cases and 518,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 115.3 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.

