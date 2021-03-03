Two more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were two new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 727 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 36,033, an increase of 95 cases over the day prior. There have been 131,047 patients who have tested negative in the county, about 3.4% of the total 3,906,535 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,577 additional cases, bringing the total to 938,411. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 69 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,169.

More:York County's mass vaccination clinic will be at Manchester Twp. shopping center

More:A year of exhibits highlights Black stories in York County's history

As of Wednesday, there were 28.7 million COVID-19 cases and 517,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 114.9 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.