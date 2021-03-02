York County has three new deaths linked to COVID-19

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 725 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 35,938, an increase of 60 cases over the day prior. There have been 130,738 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,898,167 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,564 additional cases, bringing the total to 935,834. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 74 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,100.

More:West York Area High School to reopen four days a week, Dillsburg Elementary temporarily closes

More:Wolf updates COVID-19 gathering limits, eliminates out-of-state travel restrictions

As of Tuesday, there were 28.6 million COVID-19 cases and 514,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 114.5 million cases and 2.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.