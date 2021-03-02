York City Council OKs $235M wastewater plant deal

York City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of its wastewater treatment system, green-lighting a deal that avoids tax hikes and job cuts in its 2021 budget.

The $235 million deal with Pennsylvania American Water now moves to the York City Sewer Authority Board, which York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has said is expected to take up the sale this month.

If the authority were to approve the deal, the state's Public Utility Commission would then conduct a six-month-long review of the deal.

Councilperson Edquina Washington was the sole vote against the deal, No discussion occurred before the vote Tuesday evening.

The sale of the wastewater treatment plant has become a defining moment for Helfrich's first term in office, where he has overseen a city that for decades has struggled with skyrocketing pension and health care costs.

Initially, in a draft budget late last year that he called "horrible," Helfrich proposed raising property taxes by 48% and cutting 27 jobs, including police officer positions.

However, in a separate $116.8 million budget contingent upon the sale of the wastewater treatment system, officials were able to keep taxes at their current rates and salvage 21 of the 27 jobs on the chopping block.

City Council approved the $116.8 budget on Dec. 30.

