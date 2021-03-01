Wolf updates COVID-19 gathering limits, eliminates out-of-state travel restrictions

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday increased maximum occupancy limits and eliminated out-of-state travel restrictions, citing a recent decrease in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Wolf, partially attributing the state's progress in combating the spread of COVID-19 to his mitigation measures that were first implemented nearly a year ago, said indoor events may now fill 15% of the venue's maximum capacity. Outdoor events may fill 20% of the venue's capacity.

In addition, anyone who visits Pennsylvania from another state no longer is required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

"We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so," Wolf said.

The announcement came as York County reported 244 additional COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, continuing a trend of smaller day-over-day increases.

Of those cases, 105 were reported Saturday, 73 were reported Sunday and 66 were reported Monday. The case total now stands at 35,878.

In addition, there were three additional deaths reported over the three-day period, bringing the death toll to 722.

Statewide, there were 6,934 cases reported over that time period, bringing the total to 933,270. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 89 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,026.

There have been 3,889,842 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 130,445 of whom reside in York County.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.