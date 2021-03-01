Kiwanis Lake Project in York City expected to be wrap up by June

An ongoing project to beautify Kiwanis Lake in York City and improve water quality is expected to be completed by June.

The work will add new "Smart Lake Technology," which workers say will not only allow the city to track variables affecting water quality, but also will provide a learning experience for local students.

"Now our lake can be a working, living science project," said Tom Landis, superintendent of parks, recreation and sanitation for the city.

More:Wolf updates COVID-19 gathering limits, eliminates out-of-state travel restrictions

Several community partners, including the Rotary Club of York, Met-Ed, Stewart and Tate Construction and the York City STEAM Academy, have been involved in the project that began last year.

The new technology that tracks data such as water quality and outside variables impacting it, which has yet to be installed, has particularly generated excitement.

So far, the York City STEAM Academy plans to adopt new curriculum involving the data, said Aaron Jacobs, who chairs the Rotary Club of York's Preserve Planet Earth committee.

And the club is also in talks with the York Academy Regional Charter School, Jacobs said.

Aside from the educational aspect of the new technology, the project also addresses a malfunctioning spillway and water-quality issues such as sedimentation that have existed for years.

But even with work still to be done, such as installing a third fountain and making final repairs to the spillway, the city and community partners have already noted improvement.

"In a year’s time, you can already see a difference in water quality," Jacobs said. "There’s a lot to be said in that."

Funds for the Kiwanis Lake Project have been raised by the Rotary Club of York.

About $150,000 has been raised through donations and grants to cover expenses, and that was paired with about $50,000 worth of in-kind donations, Jacobs said.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.