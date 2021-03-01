Dense fog in the morning, high winds in the afternoon Monday in York County

Staff report

Dense fog in the early morning will give way to high winds later on Monday in York County, forecasters said.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect for York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania until 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Visibility is less than a mile, the NWS said, and drivers are reminded to keep their low beams on and allow plenty of distance between vehicles.

The wind advisory begins at 1 p.m. for the same area and is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, the service announced.

Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, the advisory said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and downed tree limbs and power outages are possible, according to the service.

York County will see some showers Monday morning, followed by a partly sunny day, the forecast said. The high will be 47 and the low 23.