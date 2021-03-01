Coroner called after vehicle crashes into Gettysburg gift shop, sets buildings on fire

The Associated Press

GETTYSBURG — A coroner was called to the scene of a crash in which a vehicle slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

WGAL-TV reports that 25 to 30 departments responded. The station said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely.

Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Department told the station that two off-duty firefighters on their way to work rescued a few people who were stuck on a balcony at the rear of the apartment building.

Two firefighters had leg injuries and one suffered a medical emergency. All were being treated at the hospital and were expected to be released.