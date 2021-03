The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a York City man who died recently.

Randolph Stayman, 67, died at WellSpan York Hospital of natural causes, according to the coroner.

Anybody with information about Stayman's family is asked to call the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.