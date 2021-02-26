Two more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Friday in York County, bringing the death toll to 719 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 35,634, an increase of 106 cases over the day prior. There have been 129,545 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,863,935 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the department reported 3,346 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 926,336. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 69 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 23,937.

More than 28.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 508,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 113 million confirmed cases and more than 2.5 million deaths.

