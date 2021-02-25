Say cheese: Spring Grove creamery featured on History Channel show

There's nothing cheesy about the upcoming episode of "Modern Marvels" on the History Channel — except that it features a York County creamery and its cheesemaking process from start to finish.

Spring Grove-based Caputo Brothers Creamery will take host Adam Richman on a journey from milk delivery to the very first bite, sharing the recipe for success with authentic Italian techniques.

The program will premiere at 10 p.m. Sunday.

"It was this big Hollywood thing happening in our little creamery," said owner Rynn Caputo. "This Hollywood crew shows up and says 'Hey, what you do is cool, that we're going to make an hourlong show about it' — there's some magic in that."

Producers for "Modern Marvels" first approached Caputo Brothers Creamery in November and completed a lengthy interviewing process with Caputo to find out more about her company.

Two weeks passed, however, and she didn't hear back

"Then all of a sudden they called and said they would come and film for a week," Caputo said. "It was a week full of laughter and fun."

The hourlong episode will share all of the steps Caputo Brothers takes to create mozzarella cheese, including the stretching process and pasteurization.

"They want this to be a love story of how our mozzarella is made and what's so special about it," Caputo said.

Also in the episode, Richman will travel to grocer Kroger to learn how they slice and package over 2.5 million pounds of cheese each week.

While filming took place from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, Caputo said COVID-19 safety was handled seriously, with frequent testing throughout the week, a coronavirus compliance officer on set and local crews working instead of bringing out-of-state staff.

"Modern Marvels" initially ended in 2015 but was revived this year with Richman as its new host.

Richman formerly hosted “Man v. Food” on the Travel Channel. His revival of "Modern Marvels" debuted last Sunday.

"This is something that will live on for years to come, and from that perspective it's the biggest thing we've ever been a part of," Caputo said.

