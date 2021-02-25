Police: Have you seen this missing and endangered New Freedom woman?

Southern Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who went missing from New Freedom Thursday morning.

Michele Shearer, 43, has been missing since 6 a.m. Thursday and is considered an endangered person, police said.

She might be in a black 2013 Ford Explorer with black trim, with a Pennsylvania license plate of JDS-4398, police said.

Anyone who sees Shearer or the Explorer is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944, or 911. People calling from outside York County can call the York County 911 Center's nonemergency number, 717-854-5571.