Keystone Kidspace slated for soft opening this summer

A hub for children's programming in York City is expected to partially open this summer, giving families and children in the area a taste of the wide variety of educational services it has to offer.

Organizers with the not-for-profit organization Keystone Kidspace, located at the former York Armory building at 369 N. George St., are opting for the soft opening due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, said co-founder Jessica Brubaker, the initial services will be a strong start in the effort to enrich the lives of children in the region.

"In the summer, we will begin to offer smaller workshops, opportunities for birthday parties and smaller events, where we can manage numbers and distancing," Brubaker said.

Keystone Kidspace acquired the York Armory building in spring 2018, and renovations for the project began in 2019. Since then, the organization has nearly met its $7 million goal through donations and grants.

The purpose of the Keystone Kidspace is to give children the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences, Brubaker said. That could be anything from cooking classes, working with hand tools to using technology.

Most of the main construction at the facility has already been completed, she added. What's left are finishing touches such as IT infrastructure, plumbing and signage.

While the soft opening will be limited to smaller groups in order to maintain social distancing, Brubaker said she expects a grand opening sometime after Labor Day. At that time, the organization will welcome families from all corners of York County.

“First, I’m a mom,” Brubaker said. “I have two boys of my own. And it really comes down to a belief that all kids should have access to these kinds of opportunities."

The 16,878-square-foot building that the organization will call home is listed on the national Register of Historic Places. It's also located near several schools in York City and the York Revolution stadium, as well as across from a lot with ample parking.

