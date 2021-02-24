Three more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Wednesday in York County, bringing the death toll to 713 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

York County's case total also hit 35,447, an increase of 115 cases over the day before. There have been 129,024 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,843,793 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,786 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 920,634. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 76 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 23,787.

More than 28.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 502,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 112.2 million confirmed cases and nearly 2.5 million deaths.

