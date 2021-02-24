COVID-19 takes life of 34-year-old Dover Twp. Fire Chief Brian Widmayer

STAFF REPORT

The virus that causes COVID-19 caused the death of Dover Township's fire chief.

Chief Brian Widmayer, 34, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, according to Chad Deardorff, president of the York County Fire Chiefs Association and York City fire chief.

Widmayer joined the department in January 2006 and rose through the ranks, including holding the positions of captain, deputy chief and chief, according to a post on the Dover Township Fire Department's Facebook page.

He also served on the department's administrative board.

He "was a best friend and mentor to many that came through our doors," the statement reads.

