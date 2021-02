Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at an auto-service business in Winterstown borough, a 911 supervisor confirmed.

Crews were called to 12603 Winterstown Road at 10:26 a.m. Monday, according to the York County 911 Center.

That's near the intersection of Church Road.

The address is listed as belonging to A&E Auto Service and APM Automotive Services.

