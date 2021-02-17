York County municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

Staff report

With 6 to 9 inches of snow predicted in York County beginning early Thursday morning, some municipalities are declaring snow emergencies.

Here is a list of snow emergencies so far. This list will be updated, so check back later.

Hellam Township: Snow emergency in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday, or until extended or terminated. Vehicles must be removed from the snow emergency route or they may be ticketed and towed. The police will not issue warnings.

Hopewell Township: Snow emergency in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday.

North York: Snow emergency in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Friday. Residents are asked to move their cars off the streets and to one of these parking lots: Borough parking lot on East Sixth Avenue at Church, Kauffman parking lot, rear lot of the old Central York High School near the guardrails, St. Peter's Lutheran Church rear parking lot, fire company parking lot, the parking lot located on the corner of North Duke and 11th Avenue belong to First Capital Harley, and Messiah United Methodist Church parking lot