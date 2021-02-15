Freezing rain moves in early Monday morning in York County

Staff report

Freezing rain is moving into York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania early Monday morning, the National Weather Service warns.

York County is under a winter weather advisory from 7 a.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday, along with Adams and Lancaster counties, the NWS said. Sleet and ice are expected.

But freezing drizzle has developed before 6 a.m. throughout the region, the service said. The drizzle will create slick spots on roads, especially on bridges, and it could make sidewalks slippery, the NWS said.

The area will see mixed precipitation for the rest of the day Monday, with sleet accumulating less than half an inch and ice of up to two tenths of an inch, the advisory said.

The heaviest ice accumulation is expected Monday evening and overnight, and it could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, the NWS said.

York will have a high of 33 on Monday and a low of 31 Monday night, the forecast said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds drivers to adjust their speeds based on driving conditions.