Police: 31-year-old man shot, killed during after-hours party in West York

Staff report

A 31-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in West York, according to West York Borough Police.

Police and EMS were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Market Street for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The 31-year-old man had been shot multiple times at close range, police said in a news release. He was found outside a business, the coroner's office said.

Police said they think the man had been at an after-hours party at a business, with a number of people attending the party.

The man was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after resuscitation attempts, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy will be scheduled for later this week.

The man’s identity will be released after his next of kin is notified, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with knowledge of what happened or who was present at the scene is asked to contact the West York Borough Police at 717-854-1975 or via 911. They may also contact police and leave tip information through West York Crimewatch, Facebook or www.wybpd.org.