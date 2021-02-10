Romantic dinners, music grams are part of Downtown York's Valentine's festivities

Romantic dinners and surprise serenades are just a few of the things Downtown York has planned for York County couples this Valentine's Day weekend.

Whether couples prefer in-person dining or opting for take-out, over 40 local York City restaurants are offering dinner specials as part of a larger weekend of activities.

"Just doing things that are meaningful and memorable are just so important," said Elaine Bonneau, the executive director of Downtown Inc." And at the end of the day, showing our small businesses some love, too."

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly damaged the restaurant industry, and statewide shutdowns last year resulted in the full or partial closure of many local eateries.

Throughout the weekend, York County residents can eat, shop and walk on guided tours throughout downtown York. A full list of all eateries and activities is available on Downtown Inc.'s website, www.downtownyorkpa.com/.

Local restaurants including The Handsome Cab, Rockfish Public House and Revival Social Club developed special menus and offers in preparation for the weekend, Bonneau said.

For example, The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar is offering to-go dinners for couples with a free bottle of wine.

And on Saturday, Iron Horse is hosting "Galentine's" dinner — an event intended for single women and their friends, Bonneau said.

Couples interested in dining in restaurants should make dinner reservations in advance, she added.

Restaurants and bars can open indoor dining up to 25% occupancy, or up to 50% occupancy with self-certification, under state COVID-19 protocols. By self-certifying, restaurants must enforce mask wearing and social distancing, limit available seating and close alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

Additionally, Downtown York partnered with The Curious Little Playhouse to offer child care services while couples dine.

Play sessions are limited to 12 children at $20 per child in order to properly social distance, however.

Couples can reserve a spot for their child by visiting https://curiouslittleplayhouse.com/.

On the side of entertainment, the York Symphony is offering socially distanced music grams.

Music grams cost $75 per person and will be delivered in York County only.

Interested individuals can purchase a music gram at www.yorksymphony.org/.

This year, Bonneau said she wanted to emphasize the diverse local businesses in York County and how each can offer something unique.

"We're just trying to support our downtown businesses, particularly our restaurants who have been hit," Bonneau said. "It's something that I think we have all been looking to do."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.