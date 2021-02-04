PA flags to fly at half-staff for Craley Fire Co.'s chief engineer, who died in the line of duty

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that commonwealth flags on all state and public buildings and grounds in York County fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Craley firefighter Edward P. Bookmyer.

Bookmyer, 60, of Lower Windsor Township, died in the line of duty on Jan. 30, according to the governor's office, which said all York County residents are invited to lower their Pennsylvania flags to half-staff as well.

The state flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday, Feb. 6, which is the day of Bookmyers' funeral, the governor's office said.

Bookmyer was chief engineer for Craley Fire Co. at the time of his death and served with the department for more than a decade.

"It was definitely a shock," Craley Fire Chief Jesse Frantz said.

Frantz described Bookmyer as the kind of person who "was always there — every day, helping out with everything."

A tribute to him on the department's Facebook page said Bookmyer was the first person to lend a hand, both at the station and in his personal life.

"He will leave a lasting impression to all (who) had the privilege of knowing him throughout his amazing life," the tribute states.

Bookmyer and his wife, Patricia Bookmyer, were married for 29 years and have a son, Sean Bookmyer, according to his obituary.

Ed Bookmyer worked for Susquehanna Real Estate for more than 15 years, was a 1977 graduate of the York County School of Technology and was a member of the Craley Fish and Game Association, his obituary states.

Frantz said it's believed he suffered an injury that turned into a medical event.

A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Water's Edge United Methodist Church, 471 Abels Road in Lower Windsor Township.

Frantz has asked that fire departments attending the service meet at the Dollar General across the street no later than 10:30 a.m., and said fire police will direct people where to park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Craley Fire Co., P.O. Box 203, Craley, PA 17312.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.