Two-alarm blaze destroys Spring Grove home, displaces family of 3

Fire displaced a family of three in Spring Grove on Monday night and destroyed their home, a fire official said.

No one was hurt during the two-alarm blaze in the 400 block of Hamlet Drive, according to Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Strouse of the borough's Friendship Hose Fire Co. No. 1.

Firefighters were called to the single-family, one-story brick home about 6:45 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire throughout most of the living spaces, Strouse said.

"I believe there was fire from the roof as well," he said.

Despite crews rushing into the burning home to battle the blaze, the house couldn't be saved, according to Strouse.

"It was a total loss — probably around $200,000 (in damage), unfortunately," he said. The damage estimate includes the building and its contents, he confirmed.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and the family members were out of their home by the time fire crews arrived, Strouse said.

A York Area Regional police officer arrived on scene about a minute after the fire was dispatched by York County 911, according to police.

The officer saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and helped the family escape, police said.

The family's cat was reportedly missing after the fire, Strouse said.

The Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control fairly quickly, he said, and remained on scene for about four hours to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Although the snowstorm made it more difficult for volunteers to get to the station and for fire trucks to get to the scene, those delays weren't unexpected and crews were prepared with tire chains and snow tires, according to Strouse.

The cause of the blaze is being jointly investigated by York Area Regional Police and a state police fire marshal, Strouse said.

Firefighters from a number of nearby fire companies and departments helped battle Monday's blaze, he said.

To donate to the Red Cross, send checks or money orders to the Red Cross' "Fire Hurts, Red Cross Helps" campaign, 724 S. George St., York PA 17401. Or donate online at www.redcross.org/donate/donation.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.