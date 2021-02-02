Springetts medical marijuana dispensary criticized for 'deficient' proposal

An attorney's criticism of a medical marijuana dispensary's application in Springettsbury Township delayed approval of the project, officials said.

The township's board of supervisors pushed back a vote Thursday that would have approved a conditional use permit for Live Parallel, which aims to take over the former Embers Restaurant, located at 100 Memory Lane.

The vote is now slated for Feb. 11.

Opponents of the project — including Attorney Chris Naylor, who represents nearby property owner Michael Spagnola — said the application is "deficient" and does not comply with what's permitted within the mixed-use district of the town center overlay.

"You're approving the most rudimentary sketch in the application which is nothing more than an existing condition plan," Naylor said, adding that a medical marijuana facility is a pharmacy not permitted in the zoning ordinance.

The proposal, presented by Nicholas Monette, the vice president of real estate for Live Parallel, outlined rough interior and exterior plans for the 4,500-square-foot space.

"Honestly we're pretty excited for the opportunity here," Monette said. "This location allows us to get visibility in what we consider a good community."

According to Naylor, Live Parallel's application failed to include details of a landscape plan, a traffic evaluation study or a narrative describing what improvements would be made.

"The only application site plan that I have is a current boundary topography survey," Naylor added. "It fails to meet the criteria that this township says it must include."

Township solicitor Charles Rausch said Thursday that he didn't agree with Naylor's claims and would need additional time to review the application to respond.

In November, the Springettsbury Township Planning Commission recommended approval of the plans, determining the facility was categorized as medical office/clinic laboratory.

The projected $1 million in indoor renovations to the space would require a conditional use permit in the town center overlay, according to township engineer John Luciani.

Live Parallel, one of the largest privately held multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, operates 40 locations across Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada and Texas.

The company recently won a Pennsylvania license in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh to operate as a medical marijuana dispensary.

Supervisors are required to vote within 45 days of Thursday's public hearing.

A vote on Live Parallel's application is slated for the next board of supervisors meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

