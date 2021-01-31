PennDOT reduces speed limits on I-83, Route 30 and other highways, restricts vehicles

Staff report

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on highways throughout southcentral Pennsylvania, the state agency announced Sunday.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 83, Route 30 and Route 15 in York County.

The restriction also affects these highways: I-81, I-283, Route 22, I-78 from I-81 to mile marker 10, Route 222, Route 283, Route 322 and Route 581.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the restriction is in place.

Also, at noon Sunday additional restrictions will go into effect on I-83, I-81 and I-78 under Tier 1 of the vehicle restriction plan.

These vehicles will not be permitted on the interstates: tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and motorcycles.

PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks, and never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For more information about road conditions, go to www.511pa.com/