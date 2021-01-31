Coroner seeks family for deceased Springettsbury Twp. man

The York County Coroner is looking for the family of a Springettsbury Township man who died recently.

The coroner's office described Wayne Grim as an adult man who died in his 60s.

Grim died of natural causes, according to the coroner.

Anybody with information about Grim's family is asked to call the York County Coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

